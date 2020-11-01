700,000 Absentee Ballots Still Haven't Been Returned Yet In Michigan Ahead Of Election Day

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

Voters line up as the doors open to the Election Center for absentee early voting for the general election in Sterling Heights, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 2.6 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots and the state is still waiting on almost 700,000 absentee ballots that had been sent out and yet to be returned with only days before Tuesday’s election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to drop off their ballots in-person to ensure mail delays don’t cause their ballots to not be counted, though voting in-person on Election Day remains an option. Due to changes made in 2018 to voter laws and now growing public health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, more Michigan residents are voting absentee than ever before. 

Tags: 
Michigan
absentee ballots
2020 election
Local
Jocelyn Benson
Mail

