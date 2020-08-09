After $35M Renovation, Hotel On Purdue Campus Reopens Doors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 90-year-old hotel on Purdue University’s campus has reopened for business following a $35 million renovation that transformed its lobby, expanded its suites and added a restaurant and bar. The 182-room Union Club Hotel reopened Wednesday to guests who inspected the overhaul of the hotel, which was built onto the Purdue Memorial Union in 1929, with additions in 1938 and 1955. The Journal & Courier reports the hotel remains the largest by bed count in Greater Lafayette, even though 10 rooms were removed during renovations. The hotel was renovated under a contract with Merrillville-based White Lodging, which manages the hotel.