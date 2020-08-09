After $35M Renovation, Hotel On Purdue Campus Reopens Doors

By Associated Press 12 seconds ago

 

From left, Vicki Wicks, general manager at the Union Club Hotel, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and Terry Dammeyer, President & CEO Investments and Development Division, cut the ribbon to mark the reopening of the historic Union Club Hotel on Purdue’s campus after a major renovation.
Credit Photo provided courtesy of Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 90-year-old hotel on Purdue University’s campus has reopened for business following a $35 million renovation that transformed its lobby, expanded its suites and added a restaurant and bar. The 182-room Union Club Hotel reopened Wednesday to guests who inspected the overhaul of the hotel, which was built onto the Purdue Memorial Union in 1929, with additions in 1938 and 1955. The Journal & Courier reports the hotel remains the largest by bed count in Greater Lafayette, even though 10 rooms were removed during renovations. The hotel was renovated under a contract with Merrillville-based White Lodging, which manages the hotel.

