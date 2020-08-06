Benton Harbor Area Schools Release Plan For Reopening

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Benton Harbor Area Schools released its back-to school plan this week which includes options for both in-person and virtual learning.

All high school students in Benton Harbor will start the school year virtually for at least nine weeks. But kindergarten through 8th grade are given the option for a face-to-face and virtual hybrid or fully virtual learning.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel said the plan was created based on feedback from a survey sent to parents.

“Although we have a plan, we are available to monitor and adjust as needed to ensure safety for all our students at Benton Harbor Area Schools, as well as our educators.”

Virtual learning for high school students will run from August 31st to at least October 31st. Townsel said he hopes to have plans for the rest of the school year in early October.

He said school sports are continuing with social distancing precautions and Benton Harbor Schools plan to follow any guidelines from the Michigan High School Athletics Association.

A school turnaround plan is in process following last year’s proposal by the state to shutdown Benton Harbor High School.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/