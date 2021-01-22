Berrien County Health Officials Ask For Patience As They Work To Vaccinate 40,000 Eligible Residents

At their weekly COVID-19 update, Berrien County health officials once again asked for patience as they work to vaccinate the nearly 40,000 county residents who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

County Health Officer Nicki Britten said the county’s vaccine allotment is based 75 percent on its population of adults age 65 and older, and 25 percent on its population of essential workers.

She said the health department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are using that ratio to schedule appointments from their waiting lists – but, as always, appointments are dependent on the supply of doses.

“The appointments don’t become available till vaccine is designated to us," Britten said. "We want to make sure everyone with an appointment actually does get a vaccine.”

Britten stressed that anyone who receives a first dose of the vaccine is guaranteed a second dose.

Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel said even though supply is limited now, the county is ready to double – or even triple – its vaccination efforts as soon as more doses become available.

“We will do everything it takes to make sure that vaccine gets into your arm as quickly as possible,” Hamel said.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.