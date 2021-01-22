Berrien County Health Officials Ask For Patience As They Work To Vaccinate 40,000 Eligible Residents

By 51 minutes ago

Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Credit Captured via Facebook Live

At their weekly COVID-19 update, Berrien County health officials once again asked for patience as they work to vaccinate the nearly 40,000 county residents who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

County Health Officer Nicki Britten said the county’s vaccine allotment is based 75 percent on its population of adults age 65 and older, and 25 percent on its population of essential workers. 

 

She said the health department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are using that ratio to schedule appointments from their waiting lists – but, as always, appointments are dependent on the supply of doses.

 

“The appointments don’t become available till vaccine is designated to us," Britten said. "We want to make sure everyone with an appointment actually does get a vaccine.”

 

Britten stressed that anyone who receives a first dose of the vaccine is guaranteed a second dose. 

 

Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel said even though supply is limited now, the county is ready to double – or even triple – its vaccination efforts as soon as more doses become available. 

 

“We will do everything it takes to make sure that vaccine gets into your arm as quickly as possible,” Hamel said.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
Berrien County Health Department
Berrien County
Spectrum Health Lakeland
Vaccine
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Vaccine Demand Still Outweighs Supply In Berrien County

By Jan 14, 2021
Captured via Facebook Live

Berrien County Health Officials gave their weekly update on the county’s COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, Jan. 14.

Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten said after a period of decline, new daily cases have begun to creep up, and new hospitalizations have plateaued.

 

“It’s hard to say whether that means we’re on a true upward trajectory, but this is a really important reminder that these numbers are fragile,” Britten said.

 

Indoor Dining To Reopen In Michigan Feb. 1

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press 7 hours ago
(AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity — with a curfew — and concessions can resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums. The state health department’s coronavirus restrictions were revised again Friday amid a continued drop in cases and hospitalizations. The order will be effective for three weeks, through Feb. 21. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had announced previously that restaurants would likely be able to serve dine-in customers after a two-and-a-half month ban. Food establishments can voluntarily take part in a new ventilation-inspection program, through which they can be certified as optimizing airflow.  