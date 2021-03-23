BREAKING: Holcomb Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Will Open To Hoosiers 16 And Up On Mar. 31

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that on Mar. 31 Indiana will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers age 16 and up.

Also as of April 6th he says that the state's face mask mandate will become just an advisory. However, in places like state buildings, vaccination sites and schools face masks will still be required.

Also on Apr. 6th decisions about gathering sizes will no longer be limited by state guidelines. Decisions on that will go to the local level at that point.

Meantime, Holcomb is renewing the current public health emergency order due to expire on March 31. He will renew it for another 30 days.

The curent COVID-19 restrictions will be extended as is until April 5.

