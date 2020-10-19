Charges Dropped Against Michigan Barber Who Defied Whitmer's Lockdown Orders

By Associated Press 39 minutes ago

Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA)

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says misdemeanor charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop during the coronavirus pandemic. Karl Manke says it's “definitely a weight” off his shoulders. Barbershops and salons were closed for months until June 15. But the 77-year-old Manke reopened in early May, declaring that “government is not my mother.” Attorney David Kallman says the Shiawassee County prosecutor is dropping the case because of a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about the governor's powers.  

Tags: 
barber
lockdown
Covid-19
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Owosso
Karl Manke
Local

Related Content

NEW: Michigan Court Of Appeals Says Defiant Barber Must Shut Down

By Associated Press & Rick Pluta May 27, 2020
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW: The Michigan Court of Appeals says an Owosso barber must shut down his business. Karl Manke re-opened his shop in defiance of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 emergency orders. The decision reverses a Shiawassee County judge who refused to enforce the state's cease-and-desist order. The appeals court said the judge should have respected the determinations of the state's public health chief. 

PREVIOUS POST:

Hair Cutting Protest Outside Michigan Capitol

By Associated Press May 20, 2020
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police have ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts. At one point, about 300 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the measures imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the coronavirus. Seven barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police. The cases were referred to the state attorney general.