COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Begin In Historic U.S. Effort

By MATTHEW PERRONE & MIKE STOBBE and MORRY GASH Associated Press 2 hours ago

A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (AP) — The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States have pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant. The shipments Sunday morning set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history. The shots that are critical to stopping the nation's coronavirus outbreak are destined to reach states a day later. Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be limited to health workers and nursing home residents. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

