Today the Elkhart Co. Health Department released a new set of data showing when and where COVID-19 has been surging. Nappanee, Bristol and New Paris are among the zip codes in the county that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the last week. And so far, the month of November in Elkhart County has seen skyrocketing numbers of cases.

(You can see the data provided by the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. below.)