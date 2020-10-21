Holcomb Defensive About COVID-19 Response As Virus Spread Worsens

By Oct 21, 2020

At his weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state is in a much better place than early in the pandemic.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb insists there is no need to reimpose statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The average number of new cases has more than doubled since Holcomb moved Indiana to Stage 5 four weeks ago and withdrew almost all restrictions.

At his weekly press briefing on Wednesday, the governor said the state is in a much better place than early in the pandemic. He said hospital systems aren’t overwhelmed and the state’s PPE supplies are sufficient.

“We know a lot more about this. We know how to fight back," Holcomb said. "We know we can control what we can control – and that has to do with distancing, that has to do with masking up, that has to do with good hygiene.”

Asked multiple times about whether he would re-impose restrictions, Holcomb became defensive. He framed the choice as between staying in Stage Five – or going back to the harshest restrictions imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

“And the last thing I want to do or need to do is go back to a 'Stay-At-Home,'" Holcomb said. "By the way, when we did, we didn’t shut the state down.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Holcomb faced sharp criticism in Tuesday night’s debate for his COVID response. Libertarian Donald Rainwater blamed him for ruining the economy. Democrat Dr. Woody Myers said he should reimpose some restrictions, like capacity limits at restaurants and bars.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana
Covid-19
Stage 5
Local

Related Content

Indiana Sending National Guard Into Nursing Homes Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels Oct 21, 2020
Vimeo

Much of the emphasis Indiana officials are focusing on now in the response to COVID-19 is on the state's nursing homes. The National Guard will be sent into nursing homes starting in November to help staff the facilities. The Guard will begin by going to nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks and ultimately be at all 435 of the state's facilities. 

Nursing homes account for more than half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths. COVID cases and deaths are surging at nursing homes as the state infection rate spikes.

States Finalizing Plans To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

By Carter Barrett Oct 21, 2020
PHOTO COURTESY OF ASTRAZENECA.

State health leaders are beginning to release their plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine — whenever one becomes available. 

All states were required to submit draft distribution plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 16. A number of Midwest states — including Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio — have begun to make these drafts public.  

More Counties In The WVPE Listening Area Move To "Orange" Status On Indiana's COVID-19 Map

By Diane Daniels Oct 21, 2020
ISDH

More counties in the WVPE listening area have been moved into the more serious "orange" category on the latest COVID-19 map issued by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are now in orange. Elkhart, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties had already been in orange and they remain in that status. Starke County which had been in the orange category has been moved to the improved "yellow" status. 

Orange means there is medium to high community spread going on. 