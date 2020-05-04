Holcomb Says Indiana Churches Are 'Test Or Control Group' Under Reopening

By Brandon Smith 2 hours ago

The state still urges religious institutions to follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines or to hold virtual services whenever possible. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb says places of worship will serve as a “test or control group” under his reopening plan.

Holcomb’s guidelines still impose restrictions on businesses and recreation areas, keeping some closed and mandating capacity limits on others.

But religious institutions can hold worship services starting Friday without limitation. Holcomb says he thought they would be the “most responsible” group to let fully reopen.

“But I did say that we needed those church leaders to be responsible for their congregations,” Holcomb says.

READ MORE: Governor Holcomb Outlines How – And Why – The State Will Reopen

Holcomb adds that what happens with those houses of worship – and their impact on COVID-19 cases – will inform the state going forward.

“If we can manage this, it gives us a lot of confidence in some other arenas, as well,” Holcomb says.

The state still urges religious institutions to follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines or to hold virtual services whenever possible.

This is a rapidly evolving story, and we are working hard to bring you the most up-to-date information. However, we recommend checking the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Indiana State Department of Health for the most recent numbers of COVID-19 cases.

