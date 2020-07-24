Indiana CTE Office Urges Schools To Make Exceptions, Allow In-Person Learning

By Justin Hicks 1 minute ago

Andrea Zaknoun, a CTE student at A.K. Smith Career Center studying to become a certified nursing assistant, practices on a mannequin in a classroom during a Summer Bridge program.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education is encouraging schools to offer technical education classes in-person to more than 200,000 students as some school districts delay reopening or switch to exclusively virtual learning.

The office says unlike many courses, technical education classes have hands-on experience requirements that can’t be replicated online. Without it, students might lose the opportunity to earn college credit or certifications. The office recommends school districts delaying in-person classes or going virtual-only make an exception for CTE, while following their “Back on Track” COVID-19 precautions.

READ MORE: Mask-Wearing Mandatory At School, State Issues Guidance On Positive COVID-19 Tests

Steve Baker, principal of Bluffton High School, said his school district is currently planning to offer all courses in person, but they may have to limit the size of some CTE classes.

“CTE programs are so valuable to our schools," he said. "Plus, it's part of our graduation pathways. So if nothing else, we may have to balance some of those things out." 

Across the state, 22 schools already reopened CTE programs so students could finish courses from last semester. 

Tags: 
CTE
Indiana
career and technical education
in-person class
Local
Covid-19

