Indiana On Pace To Deplete Jobless Benefits In September

By Associated Press 38 minutes ago

 

Credit Justin Hicks/WVPE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state official says Indiana’s unemployment insurance trust fund will be depleted in September if Hoosiers continue seeking assistance for joblessness at the current pace. The fund provides jobless benefits for the unemployed. Data from the U.S. Department of Treasury shows that it had about $886.8 million in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic. But The Indianapolis Star reports that the fund’s balance had fallen to $171.8 million as of Aug. 5. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development's chief of staff, Josh Richardson, says that if the current pace of payments from the fund continues it will be exhausted sometime in September.

Tags: 
unemployment
Indiana
benefits
fund depletion
Local

Related Content

UPDATE: Indiana Hits Another New All Time High In Daily COVID-19 Case Counts

By Diane Daniels Aug 6, 2020
ISDH

NEW: Today Indiana reported its second back-to-back day of new all time high daily case counts for COVID-19. Wednesday the state went over the 1,000 mark for daily cases for the first time and newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health shows that Thursday the state topped that figure with 1,253 new cases. 

For the latest on state COVID-19 data and county-by-county data, click here. 

Labor Leaders Rally For HEROES Act Outside Senator Braun and Young's Offices

By BENTE BOUTHIER 6 hours ago
(Alan Mbathi, IPB News)

Indiana workers’ union representatives rallied today, calling for Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to support the HEROES Act before the Senate goes on a five-week vacation starting August 7.  

The rally began in Indianapolis in front Young’s office before moving to Braun’s.