Indiana Passes 8,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Averages 72 Per Day In December

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana reported 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in just 13 days, bringing the state’s total to more than 8,000 Friday.

More than 52 percent of the state’s total deaths have been reported since Indiana moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26. Half of the state’s total deaths were Hoosiers living in long-term care facilities.

State health officials say there are an additional 355 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

The rate of newly reported deaths has continued its exponential climb in the last three months. From June to September, the state averaged about 11 deaths per day. The average grew to 24 in October, 53 in November, to 72 in December.

With Friday’s new data, Dec. 11 set a new grim record with 93 Hoosiers dying from COVID-19 on that day. April’s single day record was 50.

Five Indiana counties reported more than 40 deaths in the last 13 days – Marion, Allen, Lake, Hamilton and St. Joseph counties.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 585 deaths in the last week.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.