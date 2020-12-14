Indiana Releases Teacher Pay Report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A panel tasked with finding ways to make Indiana teacher salaries more competitive has released its long-awaited report. In its report released Monday, the commission convened early last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb recommends a mix of cost cutting and spending shifts aimed at raising average teacher pay from $51,000 to at least $60,000. It says that such a raise would increase Indiana’s average teacher salary ranking from ninth-highest to third-highest in the Midwest and third-highest among Indiana’s neighbors. It says that with more than 65,000 full-time public school teachers in Indiana, achieving that competitive compensation rate will require an additional annual investment of more than $600 million.