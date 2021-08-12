Indiana Surpasses 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases, First Time Since January

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. This is the first time since late-January – the beginning of Indiana’s vaccine rollout – the state has reported this many cases in a single day.

June’s daily cases reached a pandemic-low average – just 284 cases per day. July’s daily average climbed to more than 600 per day. In less than two weeks of August, Indiana has averaged nearly 1,900 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Indiana has reported nearly 15,000 new cases.

Newton, Pulaski and Union counties reported the fewest new cases this week – all with fewer than 10 new cases. Five counties reported more than 400 new cases: Lake, Hamilton, Vanderburg, Allen as well as Marion County – which reported more than 1,700.

When adjusting for population, four counties reported more than 45 new cases per 10,000 residents: Huntington, Warrick and Scott.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of community spread, all Indiana counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission.

Hospitalizations have also surged. Indiana reported a pandemic-low hospital census on July 3, but hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last month.

And IDOH reports the vast majority of sampled cases are the more infectious delta variant – at more than 80 percent.

