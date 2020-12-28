Indiana's 2021 Legislative Session Likely To Be Dominated By COVID-19

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana General Assembly’s 2021 session will begin soon, with many unanswered questions about how it will go amid the ongoing global pandemic.

But one certainty, it seems, is that it will be dominated – both directly and indirectly – by COVID-19.

The tone of the session was set on Organization Day in November, when leaders of both parties talked about the lessons learned from COVID-19 and how they would influence lawmakers’ agendas.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he’s learned that the Hoosier State’s poor public health has had a disproportionately negative impact during the pandemic.

“We have to create incentives and policies to help Hoosiers be healthier," Huston said. "And the House Republican caucus will bring legislation forward this session to do just that.”

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) says the pandemic exposed sharp disparities that already existed.

“And yes, communities of color have now moved to the forefront and are more likely to suffer from this virus,” Taylor said.

The session’s scheduled start is Jan. 4.

