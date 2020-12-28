Indiana's 2021 Legislative Session Likely To Be Dominated By COVID-19

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

The 2021 legislative session's scheduled start is Jan. 4.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Indiana General Assembly’s 2021 session will begin soon, with many unanswered questions about how it will go amid the ongoing global pandemic.

But one certainty, it seems, is that it will be dominated – both directly and indirectly – by COVID-19.

The tone of the session was set on Organization Day in November, when leaders of both parties talked about the lessons learned from COVID-19 and how they would influence lawmakers’ agendas.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he’s learned that the Hoosier State’s poor public health has had a disproportionately negative impact during the pandemic.

“We have to create incentives and policies to help Hoosiers be healthier," Huston said. "And the House Republican caucus will bring legislation forward this session to do just that.”

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana’s Legislative Session? Here’s Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) says the pandemic exposed sharp disparities that already existed.

“And yes, communities of color have now moved to the forefront and are more likely to suffer from this virus,” Taylor said.

The session’s scheduled start is Jan. 4.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Indiana
Legislative Session
2021
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Here's How Lawmakers Are Talking About Education Funding, Teacher Pay For 2021

By Jeanie Lindsay 8 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

With the upcoming legislative session rapidly approaching, lawmakers are gearing up for a series of major decisions – including how much money to send to schools. But lawmakers also plan to look at the way money gets to schools, and supporting teachers as the pandemic continues.

Holcomb's 2021 Agenda: Focus On Advancing Existing Initiatives, Increase Education Budgets

By Brandon Smith Dec 18, 2020
(Governor Eric Holcomb/YouTube)

Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his agenda for 2021 Thursday, one which focuses more on studying, assessing and extending previously announced initiatives than taking new actions. 

How Do I Follow Indiana’s Legislative Session? Here’s Your Guide To Demystify The Process

By Lauren Chapman Dec 17, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana’s legislative session begins on Jan. 4. Between COVID-19, redrawing legislative districts and setting the state’s two-year budget, lawmakers will be tackling a lot in the next few months. 