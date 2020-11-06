ISP: Waraw Man Facing Four Child Porn Charges

Indiana State Police (ISP) have released information about the arrest of a Warsaw man accused of possessing child porn.

(You can read a portion of the ISP release below.)

Kosciusko County- On November 5, 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Kosciusko County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police ICACTF received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road, Warsaw, IN by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Warsaw Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, George Vincent Glaser, 43, was arrested and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Charges:

Four Counts: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony