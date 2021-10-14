Mammoth Solar project breaks ground in Starke County

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Israeli Ambassador to the United States were both in attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a massive solar project Thursday.

Israel-based energy company Doral Renewables will build a 1.3 gigawatt solar farm across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties. Phase One is expected to cost $475 million, and will provide enough power for 75,000 Midwestern homes.

Holcomb says the project – called Mammoth Solar – will be one of the largest in the country.

“Starke County is kind of the epicenter of the universe in terms of the way of the future, and the way we can care for our land and the way we can grow our way into further prosperity,” he said.

The project is expected to create 500 jobs during its three-year construction period, and could generate up to $1.5 billion of investment in the region. Doral officials say it will also remove 40,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions and conserve 1 billion gallons of irrigation well water annually.

The first phase of the project is expected to start operating by the middle of 2023.

