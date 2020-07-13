Michigan's New Mask Mandate Kicks In Today

Beginning today Michigan residents must wear a face covering both inside stores and in crowded outdoor areas.

The order is already receiving push-back from some retailers and law enforcement officials.

Michigan’s seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Now Governor Gretchen Whitmer is tightening previous executive orders and mandating that face coverings be worn in any crowded public space indoors or outdoors.

There are some exceptions…including very young children and people with medical conditions.

Violators are subject to a 500 dollar fine…and a business could have its license suspended.

But the Michigan Retailers Association says the rule puts store employees in a dangerous position, noting there have already been violent confrontations with customers told to leave because they were not wearing a mask.

Some Michigan sherrifs and police departments say they will not enforce the order, claiming it’s the state attorney general’s responsibility.