Michigan's New Mask Mandate Kicks In Today

By Quinn Klinefelter 34 minutes ago

Beginning today Michigan residents must wear a face covering both inside stores and in crowded outdoor areas.

 

The order is already receiving push-back from some retailers and law enforcement officials.

 

 

Michigan’s seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

 

Now Governor Gretchen Whitmer is tightening previous executive orders and mandating that face coverings be worn in any crowded public space indoors or outdoors.

 

There are some exceptions…including very young children and people with medical conditions.

 

Violators are subject to a 500 dollar fine…and a business could have its license suspended.  

 

But the Michigan Retailers Association says the rule puts store employees in a dangerous position, noting there have already been violent confrontations with customers told to leave because they were not wearing a mask.

 

Some Michigan sherrifs and police departments say they will not enforce the order, claiming it’s the state attorney general’s responsibility. 

Tags: 
face masks
mandate
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

ISDH: St. Joseph County Sees Spike in New Daily COVID-19 Cases Friday

By Diane Daniels Jul 11, 2020
ISDH

According to statistics released Saturday by the Indiana State Dept. of Health (ISDH) St. Joseph County saw its largest single day COVID-19 case tally yet. On Friday the county reported 55 cases. Previously, the highest single day number of cases came back on April 16 when the county logged 46 new daily cases. In total, St. Joseph County has 2,106 cases and has seen 69 deaths. The county's positivity rate for testing is 7.2% which is still below the statewide positivity rate of 9.2 %.

More Free COVID-19 Testing Being Offered In Elkhart County The Week Of July 13

By Diane Daniels Jul 10, 2020
Justin Hicks/WVPE

 

The Indiana State Dept. of Health is hosting the following free drive-thru clinics next week: This comes after some clinics in Indiana have been impacted by the recent heat and have had to curtail hours. 

 

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whitmer Toughens Mask Mandate; Businesses Must Deny Service

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Jul 10, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one. The governor on Friday also expanded where people must have a face covering beyond indoor public spaces. Starting immediately, they have to wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep 6 feet from non-household members, and while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanor fine.