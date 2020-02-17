No Clear Answer To What Happens If Curtis Hill's License Is Suspended

By Brandon Smith 31 seconds ago

A disciplinary hearing officer says Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license should be suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.
Credit FILE PHOTO: WFIU/WTIU

A disciplinary hearing officer says Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license should be suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

It’s very unclear whether that would require Hill to leave office.

State law says the attorney general must be a citizen and “duly licensed” to practice law in Indiana. So, if Hill’s license is suspended – but not permanently revoked – can he still be attorney general? House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Torr (R-Carmel) says he’s not sure anyone really knows the answer.

“If it is, say, a 30- or 60-day suspension, there are very diverse opinions about how that affects his current role,” Torr says.

Indiana’s Supreme Court justices will ultimately decide Hill’s punishment, if any. And House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) hopes they will weigh in.

“In their disciplinary findings, I will publicly ask for them to give clarity to the state on the issue,” Bosma says.

The Supreme Court’s decision is likely months away.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Curtis Hill
groping
license suspension
Attorney general
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Indiana AG Faces Spending Scrutiny As Groping Case Nears End

By Associated Press Dec 22, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office.

After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office.

But Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office.

Disciplinary Commission Wants Hill's License Suspended For Two Years

By Brandon Smith Dec 18, 2019
Brandon Smith/IPB News

Indiana’s attorney Disciplinary Commission wants Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license suspended for two years.

That's the latest procedural step in Hill’s disciplinary process.

Four women accuse Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct. Those allegations prompted the state Disciplinary Commission to file a complaint against Hill.