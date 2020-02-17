No Clear Answer To What Happens If Curtis Hill's License Is Suspended

Listen to a radio version of this story.

A disciplinary hearing officer says Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license should be suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

It’s very unclear whether that would require Hill to leave office.

State law says the attorney general must be a citizen and “duly licensed” to practice law in Indiana. So, if Hill’s license is suspended – but not permanently revoked – can he still be attorney general? House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Torr (R-Carmel) says he’s not sure anyone really knows the answer.

“If it is, say, a 30- or 60-day suspension, there are very diverse opinions about how that affects his current role,” Torr says.

Indiana’s Supreme Court justices will ultimately decide Hill’s punishment, if any. And House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) hopes they will weigh in.

“In their disciplinary findings, I will publicly ask for them to give clarity to the state on the issue,” Bosma says.

The Supreme Court’s decision is likely months away.

