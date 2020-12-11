Pence Sets Indiana Trip To Discuss Coronavirus Vaccine

By Associated Press 33 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence takes notes during a discussion about upcoming COVID-19 vaccines at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Pence asked Americans to be patient as the vaccine rolls out.
Credit (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines as federal officials are expected to soon authorize the first such vaccine for widespread use. Pence's office announced Friday that he would travel on Tuesday to Bloomington, where he will tour a vaccine production facility and lead a roundtable discussion about the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. Pence said during a South Carolina event on Thursday that the government's virus task force has "cut no corners in the development of this vaccine. We have cut red tape."

