South Bend Approves $354.7 Million Budget For 2021 Fiscal Year

The South Bend Common Council unanimously voted to adopt the city's 2021 budget at its regular meeting on Oct. 12, and according to a press release from the Office of the Mayor. It was approved by Mayor James Mueller on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The $354.7 million budget represents a $4 million reduction in general operational spending from the 2020 budget. According to the release, the 2021 budget marks the start of a three-year plan to achieve full structural balance after the city faced revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm thrilled that this budget positions us to continue making progress on key initiatives like public safety reform, economic recovery and neighborhood infrastructure despite our economic headwinds,” Mueller said in the release.

The majority of the budget covers "baseline spending," or essential governmental services, while about $62.2 million covers strategic operations and initiatives determined by the administration and Common Council.

At the Monday night meeting, the Common Council also voted to keep members' salaries the same as in 2020. They City Clerk and Mayor will also keep their current salaries itno 2021, as part of pandemic-related reductions.

“In these times of economic uncertainty and in the face of continuing financial challenges, it is more important than ever that the City’s limited resources reflect the strategic priorities of the residents of South Bend” City Controller Dan Parker said in the release.

An ordinance to raise the Chief Deputy City Clerk’s salary was tabled until the council’s next meeting. According to the ordinance, the increase would “reflect significant increased responsibilities during 2020.”

The council’s next meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 26th.

