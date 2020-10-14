St. Joseph County Council Tables Enforcement Order For Mask Violations

By 1 hour ago

Credit Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

On Oct. 14, Governor Eric Holcomb extended the statewide mask order through Nov. 14, but he did not add any measures to enforce that order. The day before, the St. Joseph County Council decided to table an ordinance that would allow local enforcement of mask orders.

 

The ordinance that is in limbo would allow the St. Joseph County Health Department to fine businesses for violating its mask mandate. The Council tabled it for a month in order to question its legality. 

District C Councilman Richard Pfeil said the council is asking Indiana’s attorney general to review the statute and provide an opinion.

“We want to spend some time getting that information back, and I think it’s appropriate to check out the legal side of the question for 30 days,” Pfeil said.

County Health Officer Bob Einterz first proposed the ordinance back in July. Since then, he’s amended it several times, including removing language that would allow individuals to be fined.

Einterz is concerned about the postponement in light of the region’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“Bottom line is more people are going to die than should die, and it’s as a consequence of them tabling the order,” Einterz said.

The County Council meets on the second Tuesday of every month. The next chance for the ordinance to be reviewed is Tuesday, Nov. 10. 

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.  

  

Tags: 
St. Joseph County Council
St. Joseph County Health Department
mask order
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Holcomb: Indiana Staying At Stage 5 With Face Coverings, Dr. Box Has COVID-19

By Diane Daniels & Brandon Smith 2 hours ago
Provided by the State of Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials announced that in spite of surging COVID-19 cases, the state will remain at Stage 5 in the reopening plan with face masks still required. This will be in place through mid-November, however, Gov. Holcomb says he will revisit this next week. 

Today Dr. Kris Box, the state's top health official, announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. Her daughter and grandson have the virus as well. Gov. Holcomb and other state officials will be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon as a precaution following Box's positive test. Holcomb says he will quarantine until he gets the results of his test. Box says she is asymptomatic so far. 

Holcomb says that large gatherings aren't the problem, but rather small gatherings like weddings, funerals, house parties, etc. He says Hoosiers becoming complacent about the virus is the "literal definiation of whistling past the graveyard." He also said that "wearing a mask is a lay up." 

He says that the state will be putting more effort toward trying to help counties that are in orange or red on the state's COVID-19 map. As of Wednesday, counties in our area that are now in orange include Elkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko and Starke. Supports that may be offered to such counties include help with more testing and contact tracing. 

State health officials also announced there has been a technical issue with the dashboard and there may be a surge of unreported numbers coming in the future. 

Several Counties In WVPE Listening Area Move Into More Serious COVID-19 Category

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago
ISDH

Several counties including Elkhart, Kosciusko, Starke and LaGrange are now in the "orange" category based on the latest data released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Data for "District 2" which includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski and Fulton counties is showing its second highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began as of Oct. 13. 