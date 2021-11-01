Two more Elkhart County Board of Health members announce resignations for end of year

Two more members of the Elkhart County Board of Health are leaving in the latest fallout from the County Council’s unanimous September vote to reject a Centers for Disease Control grant.

Dr. Ebenezer Kio, an oncologist, and Dr. Donald Findlay, a retired dentist, informed the board late last week that they would resign at the end of the year.

And Kio said the council’s decision to reject the $3 million grant played a role in his resignation.

It would have allowed six people to be hired and trained as health educators for the county’s minority communities, but the council unanimously blocked the application over concerns that it would require the health department to assist the CDC in tracking and quarantining county residents who test positive for COVID-19.

With the latest announcements, four members — more than half of the board — have resigned or announced plans to leave. Dr. Randy Cammenga quit in September, and Todd Meier previously announced he is stepping down at the end of 2021.

Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait also announced her resignation, effective December 31, just two weeks after the council rejected the grant.

