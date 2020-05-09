Virus Takes Higher Indiana Death Toll, Cuts State Revenues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's budget director says state revenue collections for April fell nearly $1 billion short of projections amid the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Budget Director Cristopher Johnston says collections for the month were forecast last December at just over $2.2 billion but came in $964 million under target, in part because of delayed income tax filings and the loss of all casino taxes amid social distancing steps to slow the spread of the outbreak. State health officials announced an additional 152 Hoosiers are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana's death toll from COVID-19 to 1,566.