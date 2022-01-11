-
St. Joseph County Council member Mark Telloyan has been appointed to the open seat on the county’s superior court.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the judicial…
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is trying to speed up the process for resolving disputes about unemployment eligibility by making…
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases. Federal judge Paul Maloney says a…
A federal judge won’t force Indiana to expand vote-by-mail for this fall’s election. A group of Hoosier voters filed a lawsuit against the Indiana…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted a lower judge’s order and kept closed gyms and fitness centers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered…
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Church in western Michigan is defending a priest’s decision to deny Holy Communion to a judge in a…