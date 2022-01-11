-
A House committee pulled back from a vote Monday on a bill to raise the state cigarette tax by $1 per pack.That’s because several committee members want…
-
Debates Indiana lawmakers have been having for years will once again surface in the 2021 session, including whether to raise the state’s cigarette tax.…
-
Indiana has the sixth-highest rate in the country when it comes to new lung cancer cases, according to the recent State of Lung Cancer 2020 report by the…
-
Legislation reached the governor’s desk for the first time this session. Hands-free driving easily cleared committee. And a controversial coal bill moved…
-
Indiana lawmakers say they’ll push forward with legislation to increase the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.That’s despite Congress already making…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb will push next year to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.That initiative – which Holcomb calls…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana legislative panel is recommending that Indiana's legal age for buying cigarettes be raised from 18 to 21.The Legislature's…