If you would like to share a pic, email it to photo@wvpe.com.
Frosty Sunrise is the name of our latest WVPE photo of the week. Doug Weingart of Bridgman, Michigan sent us a view of a field seen through delicately…
The WVPE photo of the week comes to us from David Han. It's a glorious aerial view of a bridge over Chain O' Lakes.
Juli Wald of Goshen sent us the WVPE photo of the week. She calls it "Natural Beauty." It looks like Mother Nature decorated for the holidays, too!
The WVPE photo of the week is from Dawn Burns of South Bend. It's called "Holiday Vibe" and captures a seasonal moment with candles and a bit of greenery.
The WVPE photo of the week is "Somewhere Under The Rainbow" from Cyndi Holther of Sturgis. Cyndi took a shot of a dazzling rainbow on a rainy afternoon.
"Rum Village Fall Vibes" from Aimee Wilson-Nixa is our WVPE Photo of the Week. Aimee said she was walking her dog when she caught the breathtaking view of
Our WVPE Photo of the Week is a lovely Autumn setting at Goshen Millrace. Skip Barnett of Goshen sent us this serene picture of the Red Bridge.