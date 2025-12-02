© 2025 WVPE
Phoenix district firing Cummings for lying about buyout, more

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:43 PM EST
Former South Bend schools Superintendent Todd Cummings, now leading Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, in a promotional video he made to welcome students for the 2025-2026 school year. The Paradise Valley Governors Board on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 voted to fire Cummings in 10 days unless he requests a hearing to defend himself against multiple allegations yet to be released.
Provided
Former South Bend schools Superintendent Todd Cummings, now leading Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, in a promotional video he made to welcome students for the 2025-2026 school year. The Paradise Valley Governors Board on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 placed Cummings on paid leave without giving a reason.

Just halfway through his first school year there, former South Bend schools superintendent Todd Cummings is in the process of being fired by a school district in Phoenix.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District board had placed Cummings on paid leave Sept. 30 to investigate matters around his hiring in March and complaints about his job performance already.

After a short meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to fire Cummings for multiple reasons. That takes effect in 10 days unless he requests a hearing to defend himself.

The Paradise Valley administration says Cummings lied when he applied for the job. When asked if he had ever been bought out of a contract, he said no, he had retired.

But in fact, he had reached an agreement with South Bend schools that paid him $225,000 to leave a year before his contract ended. That came just two weeks after the South Bend board hired investigators to investigate allegations of systematic grade changing to boost district graduation rates.

A Paradise Valley spokeswoman said there are more allegations against Cummings. They’re detailed in a report the district will release sometime in the coming days.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
