Phoenix district firing Cummings for lying about buyout, more

Just halfway through his first school year there, former South Bend schools superintendent Todd Cummings is in the process of being fired by a school district in Phoenix.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District board had placed Cummings on paid leave Sept. 30 to investigate matters around his hiring in March and complaints about his job performance already.

After a short meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to fire Cummings for multiple reasons. That takes effect in 10 days unless he requests a hearing to defend himself.

The Paradise Valley administration says Cummings lied when he applied for the job. When asked if he had ever been bought out of a contract, he said no, he had retired.

But in fact, he had reached an agreement with South Bend schools that paid him $225,000 to leave a year before his contract ended. That came just two weeks after the South Bend board hired investigators to investigate allegations of systematic grade changing to boost district graduation rates.

A Paradise Valley spokeswoman said there are more allegations against Cummings. They’re detailed in a report the district will release sometime in the coming days.

