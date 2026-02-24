Elkhart school bus driver under investigation previously fired by Concord

An Elkhart Community Schools bus driver under investigation following a suspected DUI incident was previously fired by another local school district, according to a television news report.

WNDU reported that the driver, Lisa Wig, previously worked for Concord Community Schools. The station said records it obtained show Wig was hired as a bus monitor in September 2021 and fired about a month later after allegedly reporting to work smelling of alcohol.

Elkhart Community Schools has not said whether it was aware of Wig’s prior employment history when she was hired.

Wig is not currently transporting students while the investigation continues.

In a statement to parents, Elkhart Community Schools said Wig is under investigation and that the district is conducting an internal review related to the incident.

“The district is also conducting an internal review of procedures related to this incident,” the statement said. “Any concern involving student safety is taken seriously, and we will continue to evaluate our response to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.”

The district has not released additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license to WVPE.