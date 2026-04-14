South Bend schools to bring food service management in-house, save $1.3M

The South Bend Community School Corporation will stop outsourcing management of its food service operation, ending its contract with Chartwells K12 at the end of June and shifting to an in-house model that district leaders say will save about $1.3 million.

The school board approved the change Monday in a 6-0 vote. Trustee Jeanette McCullough was absent.

The current agreement with Chartwells expires June 30. District officials said the new in-house operation will begin July 1.

Chief Financial Officer Ahnaf Tahmid said most of the projected savings will be reinvested in district employees.

The change applies only to management of the food service operation. The district will continue to contract out food and supply purchasing and is seeking vendor bids.

District officials also said food-related equipment used in the operation belongs to the school corporation and will remain with the district after the contract ends.

Board member Mark Costello said the move reflects long-standing concerns about staffing changes that followed the transition to outsourced management.

The decision comes about a year after the district moved facilities management in-house, ending its contract with SSC Services for Education.