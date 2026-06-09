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South Bend mayor, council vow to act quickly on reparatory justice

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:26 PM EDT
The Beck’s Lake Superfund site includes all of South Bend’s LaSalle Park and two neighboring residential lots. Mayor James Mueller says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed all of the soil that was contaminated by decades of dumping hazardous wastes there. Now Mueller says the city will help implement a South Bend Reparatory Justice Commission recommendation to study whether the contamination harmed the health of people living in the neighborhood.
WVPE
The Beck’s Lake Superfund site includes all of South Bend’s LaSalle Park and two neighboring residential lots. Mayor James Mueller says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed all of the soil that was contaminated by decades of dumping hazardous wastes there. Now Mueller says the city will help implement a South Bend Reparatory Justice Commission recommendation to study whether the contamination harmed the health of people living in the neighborhood.

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission formally presented its report on historic discrimination against African Americans in the city to the common council Monday night. The council and Mayor James Mueller vow to take it seriously.

At a press conference he called Tuesday alongside Council President Canneth Lee, Mueller said they’ll quickly get to implementing the 138-page report’s recommendations.

“I have read the report," Mueller said. "I acknowledge what it documents: a history of racial discrimination in South Bend, in housing, in employment, in education, in health, in the basic fairness of services. It’s real and sustained for more than a century. I am sorry for it. This apology is not an ending point. The commission’s report does not ask us to grieve our history. It asks us to acknowledge our history and act on it.”

Mueller said one of his administration’s first actions will come in the predominantly African American LaSalle Park neighborhood, where the report documents that companies like Bendix for decades dumped hazardous waste in Beck’s Lake. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently has removed all of the contamination.

”But the health consequences of decades of exposure have never been studied in the population that lived through them," Mueller said. "The commission identified that study as essential and the city will help to see it done.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Reparatory Justice CommissionSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerSouth Bend Common CouncilAfrican AmericandiscriminationLaSalle ParkBeck's Lakehealthstudy
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott