All WVPE listener counties stay ‘orange,’ LaGrange still ‘red’ on Indiana's COVID-19 tracking map

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

All WVPE listener counties remained the same color this week on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map. But most are still “orange,” indicating high spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties rejoined the "orange" category for the first time in about a month.

They’re still “orange” this week along with every other WVPE listener county except for LaGrange, which is in the “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19.

Statewide, things are mixed. Forty-four Indiana counties are “orange,” and 44 are “yellow,” indicating moderate spread of the virus.

But it’s not an even distribution — Northern Indiana is mostly "orange," but much of central and southern Indiana is "yellow." One southern Indiana county is even "blue," indicating low spread.

Three counties — all in northern Indiana — are in the "red."

Hospitalizations continue to plateau in Healthcare District Two, which covers most of the WVPE listening area.

As of Tuesday, there were 132 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 10 more who may have the disease for a total of 142. That’s below the Sept. 20 peak of 179, but the number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between 128 and 156 since Sept. 22.

In better news, 25.7 percent of area ICU beds are available this week — ten percentage points more than last week’s 15.6 percent.

Statewide COVID cases have declined from the Sept. 14 seven-day moving average peak of just over 4,100. But they seem to be heading back up.

As of Nov. 8, the seven-day moving average was 1,885. Between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, the seven-day moving average plateaued between 1,550 and 1,650.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 57.7 percent of Hoosiers aged 12 and older and 52.1 percent of Hoosiers aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11.Parents can sign their kids up for appointments by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Vaccination rates still vary widely by zip code.

All WVPE listener counties in both Indiana and Michigan still have “high” community spread of the virus according to the Centers for Disease Control. That means both vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers should wear masks indoors.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

