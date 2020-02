Democrat Myers Says Indiana 'Ready For A Change' In Governor

Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared "Hoosiers are ready for a change" as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Myers was the only Democrat meeting Friday's primary filing deadline after tech business leader Josh Owens quit the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers. The 65-year-old Indianapolis native is a doctor who was Indiana's state health commissioner in the 1980s before holding a string of corporate executive positions across the country.

Myers says he'll focus his campaign on improving the state's education and health care systems, job creation and tackling environmental problems.