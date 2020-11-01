Gov. Whitmer: Michigan Vote Count Will Take Days

By Rick Pluta 1 hour ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

Voting at polling precincts in Michigan begins Tuesday with some of the rules still being sorted out.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s now too late to use the mail -- and absentee ballots should be dropped off at clerks’ offices or designated boxes.

The Democratic governor was on CNN Sunday and again cautioned it will be days before all the votes are counted – including a record number of absentee ballots.

“We will continue to keep you posted. We will be very transparent, and give you regular updates, but we want to get this count right,” Whitmer said.  

Whitmer pushed back against President Donald Trump’s efforts to call the results into question if the race is called later than Tuesday night—especially if Michigan’s results are as close this year as they were four years ago.

The Michigan Secretary of State says it could be Thursday or Friday before the counting is complete.

“The volume of votes that are coming in is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and it is going to take time to count. And it’s more important that we get a count that is accurate than a count that is fast and might not be accurate,” Whitmer added.

Whitmer also said the state will assure voting places are safe – regardless of how the state Supreme Court rules on the open carry of firearms at the polls.

        

“We have plenty of laws on the books that make it illegal to intimidate a voter as they go in to cast this most important of acting in our democracy, and we take it very seriously and we’re going to make sure we keep people safe,” Whitmer explained. 

         

Brandishing a gun in a threatening manner is also a state crime.

Whitmer’s office did not respond to requests for details on what she might do to ensure order and safety at the polls.

Tags: 
Guns
polls
Michigan
polling places
absentee ballots
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Trump
Local
vote counting

Related Content

700,000 Absentee Ballots Still Haven't Been Returned Yet In Michigan Ahead Of Election Day

By Associated Press 6 hours ago
(AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 2.6 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots and the state is still waiting on almost 700,000 absentee ballots that had been sent out and yet to be returned with only days before Tuesday’s election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to drop off their ballots in-person to ensure mail delays don’t cause their ballots to not be counted, though voting in-person on Election Day remains an option.

Judge Won't Upset Online System For Michigan Absentee Ballot Sign-Up

By Associated Press Oct 26, 2020
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has rejected a challenge to Michigan’s online request system for absentee ballots. Critics claim the online option violates Michigan law, which requires a signed application. But Judge Cynthia Stephens says critics waited too long to seek an injunction and “merely theorize” that fraud might occur. The secretary of state started online absentee voter applications in June. Signatures on file for a driver's license or a state ID are good enough to get a ballot. More than 74,000 voters have submitted online applications for an absentee ballot.

Michigan Secretary Of State: Drop Off Absentee Ballot, Don't Mail It

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Oct 20, 2020
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk's office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted. She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail. More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested.

Michigan Court Stops 2-Week Absentee Ballot Extension

By ED WHITE Associated Press Oct 16, 2020
(AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA, FILE)

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots. The court says any changes must rest with the Legislature, not the judiciary. Michigan law says absentee ballots must be turned in by election night to be valid. But a Court of Claims judge had ordered that any ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 could be counted if they arrived within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election.