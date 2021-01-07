Lawmakers Take First Steps To Fast-Track Virtual School Funding Legislation

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation to provide schools full funding for students learning remotely because of COVID-19. Lawmakers say the legislation may only be temporary to address changes caused by the pandemic.

Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 1003 are nearly identical – they both aim to circumvent a law passed in 2019 that limits funding for virtual school students.

Senate Education and Career Development Committee Chair Jeff Raatz (R-Centerville) says the workaround only affects money that was already set aside for brick and mortar schools in the 2019 budget-writing legislative session.

"There was no new appropriation whatsoever, we're just – we had to change the definition so schools remain whole and the money was already available," he said.



Essentially, a student will get full funding if they weren't a virtual school student before the pandemic and didn't enroll in a dedicated virtual school this year – even if that student is learning through a virtual program or setup more than half of their school time as the pandemic continues.

It aligns with a similar change the Indiana State Board of Education approved during its September meeting.

Many groups rose in support of the legislation during the hearings Wednesday, but some supporters of virtual schools spoke as well, and took issue with a difference in funding levels for students enrolled in virtual schools at all. Lawmakers made the decision to limit funding for those students – as well as other new regulations for virtual schools – after two virtual charter schools stole millions of dollars by faking their enrollment data.

Lawmakers on committees in the House and Senate approved the bills Wednesday, but say they may explore additional changes as they work through the state budget throughout the session.

