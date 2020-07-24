Women Who Accuse Curtis Hill Of Sexual Misconduct Take Case To State Court

Four women who accuse Attorney General Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct are suing the Republican official in state court after their federal case has been, so far, unsuccessful.

The Indiana Supreme Court temporarily suspended Hill’s law license in May after it found he criminal battered the women – Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon (D-Munster), Gabrielle Brock, Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano.

But a federal judge back in March said the allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation did not violate any federal law or the U.S. Constitution. The judge did, however, leave the door open for a civil suit in state court.

And now, the women are pursuing that angle while also appealing their case in federal court.

Hill recently lost his re-election bid in a narrow vote by Republican convention delegates for the GOP nomination.

