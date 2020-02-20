Holcomb: Calculate Damage On Lake Michigan Shoreline

By Associated Press 31 seconds ago

Indiana Dunes State Park
Credit https://www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is telling state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high water ahead of possibly seeking federal assistance.

The order announced Thursday comes as several lakeshore communities have already declared local beach erosion emergencies.

State officials have declined to declare a state emergency, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wanted a new review after viewing the shoreline by helicopter on Sunday.

State Senator Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes called Holcomb’s action “long overdue.” Michigan officials say that state has seen millions of dollars in road damage from the Great Lakes' high levels.

Tags: 
erosion
Lake Michigan
shoreline
Lake Levels
high water
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Congressman Upton Visits District to Talk Lake Levels.

By 1 hour ago
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

Congressman Fred Upton visited the shoreline in his southwest Michigan district Thursday to talk about lake levels and erosion.

Republican congressman Fred Upton was in St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and South Haven to look at the state of the marinas to see the impact high water may have on boating, fishing and recreation.

“The fishing industry, the recreation industry, I mean, this is almost a $10 billion industry for the Great Lakes.”

Great Lakes High Water Levels - No Relief In Sight

By Associated Press Feb 7, 2020
AP Photo/John Flesher

  

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate.

And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020. Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away.

Millions Needed To Fix Michigan Roads Damaged By Great Lakes High Water

By Associated Press Feb 11, 2020
AP Photo/John Flesher

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and other waterways may carry a whopping price tag for Michigan. Brad Wieferich of the state Department of Transportation said Monday about 40 locations have been hit especially hard.

He says initial estimates suggest about $5 million will be needed for immediate fixes. But the costs of long-term repairs and upgrades could reach $100 million. Erosion and flooding are posing challenges across much of the Great Lakes region.