Holcomb To Decide On COVID-19 Restrictions By End Of Week

Gov. Eric Holcomb will decide later this week whether to reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions as the delta variant surges in Indiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday, urging even vaccinated people to wear masks indoors if they live in areas with high spread of the virus. In Indiana, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive reached its highest level since early February.

Holcomb said the surge in cases is more reason to get the vaccine.

“You just look at the numbers, you look at the cases, you look at the hospitalization rates, you look at the deaths – it’s overwhelmingly unvaccinated,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: The CDC Updated Its COVID-19 Guidance. Here's What You Need To Know

Indiana remains in the bottom half of the country for the percentage of its population vaccinated against COVID-19.

Holcomb’s current public health emergency and remaining COVID executive orders expire at the end of the week. He said he’s reviewing the CDC’s new guidance before he decides the path forward for Indiana.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.