IU Student Files Class-Action Complaint For Tuition And Fee Reimbursement

A class action complaint has been filed against the Indiana University Board of Trustees for COVID-19 related tuition reimbursements.

The complaint was filed May 6, by Indianapolis-based Cox Law Office and Charleston, South Carolina-based Anastopoulo Law Firm in the Monroe County Circuit Court.

The plaintiff is Justin Spiegel, an undergraduate student on the Bloomington campus from Illinois studying informatics, according to the complaint.

It is outlined in the complaint the university responded appropriately by moving courses online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also argues that the plaintiff and those similarly affected should be reimbursed on a pro-rated basis for tuition and fees for services the university allegedly is not providing.

When asked about the complaint, IU spokesperson Chuck Carney provided the following statement.

"In the midst of a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on our entire way of life, Indiana University has acted responsibly to keep our students safe and progressing in their education. We are deeply disappointed that this lawsuit fails to recognize the extraordinary efforts of our faculty, staff, and students under these conditions while it seeks to take advantage in this time of state and national emergency."

Claims made in a lawsuit reflect only one side of the case.

This story will be updated.

Complaint against Indiana University