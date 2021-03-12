St. Joe Co. & South Bend Officials Provide Update: "Our COVID Winter Has Now Lasted A Full Year"

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Screenshot via Facebook Live

As of now, St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that 10% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated. Deaths from COVID-19 are coming down. The county has only seen two deaths from the virus in March and there were 20 deaths in February of s021. Fox says the number of cases has hit a plateau. He says the U.K. variant that has now been detected in the county is likely to infect more people and may cause more deaths. 

"We don't want to become hysterical, but we don't want to become complacent," Fox said in reference to the B.1.1.7 variant.  

Fox emphasized that the variant in the county underscores the need to adhere to masking and social distancing. He says if you gather with people outside your household, you should assume you are with someone infected with the variant. 

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said that within the next four to six week window "we don't want this more contagious strain to rip through those who haven't been vaccinated." 

As far as ongoing vaccination efforts are concerned, a gap still exists in getting more people within the Black population to get the vaccine, but officials say they are seeing improvement on that front. 

And technical glitches are still causing vaccination appointments available at the St. Hedwig site to go unfilled. Fox said that 96 appointments on Friday (March 12) were still available at the time of the 1pm briefing due to the ongoing technical problems. As WVPE has previously reported, when people click online for the next available appointment, the site is prompting people to choose appointment dates that are days out instead of offering them appointments that are available much sooner. On Wednesday state officials were asked about the problem and claimed they were aware and that it was being addressed. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
South Bend
St. Joseph County
Dr. Mark Fox
Mayor James Mueller
Local
vaccines
variant

U.K. Coronavirus Variant Identified In St. Joseph County, Indiana

By 23 hours ago
Provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/ Alissa Eckert, MS

St. Joseph County health officials announced Thursday that the more contagious UK strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the county.

Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus is more contagious and, in some cases, more deadly than the original strain. 

 

“It’s hard to sort out whether there are more cases and that’s why there are more deaths, or if the strain itself is actually more lethal,” he said.

 

Glitch In State Registry's 'Next Available Appointment' Feature Leaves Local Appointments Unfilled

By Mar 11, 2021
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

A glitch in Indiana’s online vaccine registry is causing appointments at local clinics to go unfilled.

As of Thursday morning, the state registry showed several appointments available for Friday at the St. Hedwig Memorial clinic in South Bend. 

 

But, if you click the button that says “Find Next Available Appointment,” the site takes you to Thursday, March 18 – nearly week later than the actual next available appointment. 

 

Easter Sunday Services At The Basilica - Reservations Required

By Diane Daniels 22 hours ago
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

Today Notre Dame announced that scheduling changes and a reservation system would be in place as Holy Week and Easter Sunday approaches. Most Holy Week services will not be available to the general public, with the exception of Easter Sunday when a reservation will be required.