State Departments Of Health, Education To Host Youth Vaping Prevention Trainings

Two Indiana agencies have partnered to develop statewide trainings to help educate schools and parents on the dangers of vaping.

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana Department of Education will host a series of regional trainings in February and March.

The U.S. Surgeon General named youth vaping an epidemic in 2018. The Department of Education spokesperson Adam Baker says the goal is to give educators and parents more tools.

“Things will show up on a school campus, and schools aren’t ready for it,” Baker says. “And it’s not their fault. It’s that sometimes these epidemics, they come in such a wave, and how can a school be properly prepared for it? And that’s always where we like to step in, and sort of be that resource for districts.”

State Health Commissioner Kris Box says youth vaping has increased more than 350 percent since 2012.

“By helping to educate parents, teachers and students about the risks of vaping, we can help prevent the next generation of smokers from developing and ensure that every Hoosier has the information needed to live the healthiest life possible,” Box said in a statement.

The training will provide data on youth vaping, address current devices and offer discussions on ways schools can implement vaping policies.

