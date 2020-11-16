ISTA Calls For Higher Teacher Pay, Fully Funded Schools During Upcoming Legislative Session

By Jeanie Lindsay 50 minutes ago

The Indiana State Teachers Association helped organize a massive educator and public school-focused rally at the Statehouse last year, to draw more attention to school funding and teacher compensation needs across the state.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The state's largest teachers union is calling on Indiana lawmakers to fully fund schools and provide educators with more bargaining power during the upcoming legislative session. The union is also calling for the state to do more to address teacher compensation. 

Lawmakers start crafting the state's next two-year budget in January, and more than half of it goes to education. 

Policymakers are preparing for the upcoming session this week, and the Indiana State Teachers Association is sending a message: don't cut school funding, raise teacher pay and expand teachers' bargaining rights. 

The call to action comes as teachers continue grappling with the weight of the pandemic. Indianapolis science teacher Jack Hesser said teachers have been working long, unpaid hours – even more during the pandemic – when they shouldn't have to.

"It goes way beyond teacher pay or respect for the profession – it's scapegoating teachers to fix things society and government is responsible for and is failing," he said.

In a union-conducted survey this fall, 71 percent of teachers said they've considered leaving the profession or retiring early because of increased workload demands.

Gov. Eric Holcomb – who recently won re-election – has previously said the state needs more data on teacher compensation, appointing a commission to study the issue and make recommendations to lawmakers ahead of the 2021 session. 

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.

ISTA
Indiana
teachers
Education
schools
teacher pay
Local
Legislative Session

Related Content

Indiana's Student Count Declines During Pandemic

By Eric Weddle Nov 10, 2020
Indiana Public Broadcasting

A clearer understanding of the pandemic’s impact on Indiana’s public schools is starting to take shape.

New data from the Indiana Department of Education shows the number of students attending traditional public or charter schools fell by nearly 15,000 students, or about 1.5 percent compared to last fall.

As Indiana's COVID-19 Numbers Climb, So Do Reported Cases In Schools

By Jeanie Lindsay Nov 2, 2020
(Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

Schools have reported more COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, at the same time Indiana is seeing a spike in cases statewide. 

Indiana Teacher Salary Report Won't Be Released By State Commission Until After Election

By Associated Press Oct 11, 2020
(LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration is holding off on releasing a report with recommendations on teacher salaries until after the Nov. 3 election. The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission was selected in February 2019 to examine long-term solutions for increasing educator pay. Before the pandemic, a 60-page draft report had been expected this summer. Chairman Michael Smith says that it wouldn’t be fair to release the report that consists of more than 40 suggestions because of the state’s fragile economic predicament.