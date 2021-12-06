Notre Dame mandating COVID-19 booster shots for all students

The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot to minimize on-campus cases in the face of the delta and omicron variants.

The university previously mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff in spring 2021.

In a post on Twitter, the university said an on-campus booster vaccine clinic will be held early next year from Jan. 11 to 14. Online registration is required. Students can also receive boosters at any off-campus location.

The new requirement comes amid a spike of cases across Indiana and at Notre Dame. According to the school’s COVID dashboard, the university recorded 51 new cases last week — the highest number for the fall 2021 semester.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.